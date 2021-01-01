About this product

The Astra Portable Vaporizer Pen is the next generation all-in-one portable vaporizer. The Astra’s embedded ceramic heating chamber vaporizes dry herbs providing users with pure flavorful taste, while its removable stainless steel cups allow users to vaporize wax consistency products and thicker oils, making it one of the most versatile vaporizers available. The Astra is equipped with five preset heating temperatures, allowing users to vaporize their preferred product at the temperature that best fits their needs.