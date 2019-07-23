About this strain
Phenohunted by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, 92 OG is an OG Kush cultivar with classic OG traits. Buds offer a dank aroma with pungent pine, spice, and wood flavors. 92 OG could be great for medicinal uses or for those looking for a potent and tasty high.
92 OG effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
