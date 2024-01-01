If you're searching for a delicious tincture that contains high-quality CBG, you should try AuerCBD's Peppermint Broad-Spectrum CBG Oil. Made from all-natural organic ingredients, this CBG tincture contains a potent dose of CBG and naturally therapeutic terpenes and cannabinoids. Plus, it boasts a distinctive Peppermint flavor that sets it apart from its competitors.
Cannabigerol (CBG) is a type of cannabinoid obtained from the cannabis or hemp plant. It’s often referred to as the mother of all cannabinoids. This is because other cannabinoids are derived from cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), an acidic form of CBG.
Just like CBD, CBG is non-intoxicating and non-psychoactive, unlike THC. CBG offers the following health benefits. CBG May Have Anti-inflammatory Effects CBG May Have Analgesic Properties CBG May Treat Metabolic Disorders CBG May Have Stress-Relieving Properties CBG May Help with Anxiety
AUER is a family owned CBD store with 2 locations from San Diego to Vista.
Each of Auer CBD's locations are stocked with a wide variety of CBD products designed to satisfy all tastes and needs. Auer's goal is to provide superior customer service by helping customers match the right CBD products based on their specific needs. With competitive pricing and great customer service, we invite you to come visit.