The Passion formula combining CBD, Tribulus Terrestris, and Red Ginseng is designed to relax the mind and enhance physical readiness for intense and spirited pleasure. This blend offers a balanced approach to improving libido, energy, and overall mood, making for a more enjoyable and satisfying experience.
Uses and Benefits 1. Enhanced Libido and Sexual Function: The combination of Tribulus Terrestris and Red Ginseng specifically targets sexual desire and performance, while CBD promotes a relaxed state of mind conducive to intimacy.
2. Improved Mood and Relaxation: CBD helps alleviate anxiety and stress, creating a calm and positive mood that enhances the overall experience.
3. Increased Energy and Stamina: Red Ginseng and Tribulus Terrestris work together to boost energy levels and physical endurance, making for a more intense and enjoyable experience.
