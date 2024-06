AuerCBD beef jerky treats can be a convenient and enjoyable way to provide your dog with the potential benefits of CBD to improved overall wellness.



Benefits



Pain Relief: CBD is known for its pain-relieving properties, which can help dogs with arthritis, injuries, or other painful conditions.



Anxiety Reduction: CBD can help alleviate anxiety and stress in dogs, making it useful for situations like separation anxiety, thunderstorms, fireworks, or trips to the vet.



Anti-Inflammatory: CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties can benefit dogs with conditions like arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease.



Administration:



Direct Feeding: CBD beef jerky treats can be given directly to your dog as a treat.

Incorporate into Meals: If your dog is picky, you can crumble the treat and mix it into their regular food.

