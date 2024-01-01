AUER CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) tincture for pets have gained popularity for their potential health benefits.



WHAT IT DOES:

Pain Relief: CBD & CBG is known for its pain-relieving properties and can help pets with arthritis, injuries, or other conditions causing pain.

Anti-inflammatory: CBG has potent anti-inflammatory properties and can help with conditions like inflammatory bowel disease.

Anxiety and Stress: Many pet owners use CBD to help their pets with anxiety, whether it's separation anxiety, noise phobia, or general anxiety.

Antibacterial: CBG is known for its antibacterial properties and may help with infections.



WHAT’S INSIDE:



250mg of clean and natural HEMP CBD.

750mg of clean and natural HEMP CBG

Show more