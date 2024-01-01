AUER CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) tincture for pets have gained popularity for their potential health benefits.
WHAT IT DOES: Pain Relief: CBD & CBG is known for its pain-relieving properties and can help pets with arthritis, injuries, or other conditions causing pain. Anti-inflammatory: CBG has potent anti-inflammatory properties and can help with conditions like inflammatory bowel disease. Anxiety and Stress: Many pet owners use CBD to help their pets with anxiety, whether it's separation anxiety, noise phobia, or general anxiety. Antibacterial: CBG is known for its antibacterial properties and may help with infections.
WHAT’S INSIDE:
250mg of clean and natural HEMP CBD. 750mg of clean and natural HEMP CBG
AUER is a family owned CBD store with 2 locations from San Diego to Vista.
Each of Auer CBD's locations are stocked with a wide variety of CBD products designed to satisfy all tastes and needs. Auer's goal is to provide superior customer service by helping customers match the right CBD products based on their specific needs. With competitive pricing and great customer service, we invite you to come visit.