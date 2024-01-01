Auer's CBD Muscle Balm is made with 2500mg of pure CBD infused into a thick and waxy CBD muscle balm to help with muscle soreness and post-workout relaxation.

Our CBD muscle balm is easy to apply and use with a combination of cooling and heating ingredients. This product is non-greasy and is third-party lab-tested.

CBD Balm for Pain Relief



The CBD muscle balm is a popular product that has CBD, a cannabinoid known for its pain-relieving effects. It is easy to apply and is quick to absorb into the skin.



CBD Muscle Rub for Sore Muscles



AuerCBD's Muscle Rub is the perfect touch for sore muscles. This stick contains a unique blend of CBD and menthol that provides powerful cooling comfort. Apply it to the affected area before or after your workout to reduce stiffness and pain.



CBD muscle balm is an excellent choice for those who practice a rigorous lifestyle and need relief from sore muscles. Its soothing ingredients help to reduce the pain and inflammation associated with aching muscles.



CBD muscle balm is a great way to soothe your aching muscles. It has cooling camphor which helps alleviate pain while CBD does its job.



CBD Muscle Balm contains aromatic oils which are effective in calming inflammation. They also reduce pain and swelling caused by muscle stress. This muscle balm is easily absorbed into the skin.



AVAILABLE IN:



4oz - 2500mg

3.4oz - 1000mg

