CBG, otherwise known as Cannabigerol, is commonly known as the mother of all cannabinoids because all cannabinoids are derived from its precursor CBGA.
CBG for Pain
CBG binds to both the CB1 and CB2 receptors to interact with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in a very unique way. During a 2021 study patients found relief in pain, anxiety, and insomnia through the use of CBG products.
Although more research is needed for FDA approval as a pain-treatment product, many consumers use CBG pain cream bottles on a day-to-day basis.
CBG Pain Cream Bottle vs CBD
Anecdotally, customers with chronic pain tend to prefer CBG pain cream over CBD as CBG is a more potent cannabinoid.
CBG Pain Cream vs CBG Oil for Pain Relief
Whether you opt in to use a CBG pain cream or a CBG oil is completely up to you and what you prefer for your skin. Both CBG topicals deliver active ingredients that serve as the same purpose.
AUER is a family owned CBD store with 2 locations from San Diego to Vista.
Each of Auer CBD's locations are stocked with a wide variety of CBD products designed to satisfy all tastes and needs. Auer's goal is to provide superior customer service by helping customers match the right CBD products based on their specific needs. With competitive pricing and great customer service, we invite you to come visit.