Full-spectrum CBD contains the full range of cannabinoids from hemp with up to 0.3% THC.



AuerCBD's Strawberry Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is a pure CBD extract from hemp with a fruity strawberry flavor. This is a good choice for those who want to use CBD for various reasons.



Cannabidiol, a constituent of marijuana, is a naturally occurring chemical that has numerous health benefits. This compound works with the body's endocannabinoid system to promote homeostasis or a state of equilibrium.



AVAILABLE IN: 2000MG, 4000MG, 6000MG, 10000MG

FLAVORS: Strawberry & Peppermint

