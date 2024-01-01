Full-spectrum CBD contains the full range of cannabinoids from hemp with up to 0.3% THC.
AuerCBD's Strawberry Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is a pure CBD extract from hemp with a fruity strawberry flavor. This is a good choice for those who want to use CBD for various reasons.
Cannabidiol, a constituent of marijuana, is a naturally occurring chemical that has numerous health benefits. This compound works with the body's endocannabinoid system to promote homeostasis or a state of equilibrium.
AVAILABLE IN: 2000MG, 4000MG, 6000MG, 10000MG FLAVORS: Strawberry & Peppermint
AUER is a family owned CBD store with 2 locations from San Diego to Vista.
Each of Auer CBD's locations are stocked with a wide variety of CBD products designed to satisfy all tastes and needs. Auer's goal is to provide superior customer service by helping customers match the right CBD products based on their specific needs. With competitive pricing and great customer service, we invite you to come visit.