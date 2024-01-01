Strawberry Full Spectrum CBD Oil - 10000mg Per Bottle

by AUER CBD
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Full-spectrum CBD contains the full range of cannabinoids from hemp with up to 0.3% THC.

AuerCBD's Strawberry Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is a pure CBD extract from hemp with a fruity strawberry flavor. This is a good choice for those who want to use CBD for various reasons.

Cannabidiol, a constituent of marijuana, is a naturally occurring chemical that has numerous health benefits. This compound works with the body's endocannabinoid system to promote homeostasis or a state of equilibrium.

AVAILABLE IN: 2000MG, 4000MG, 6000MG, 10000MG
FLAVORS: Strawberry & Peppermint

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand AUER CBD
AUER CBD
Shop products
AUER is a family owned CBD store with 2 locations from San Diego to Vista.

Each of Auer CBD's locations are stocked with a wide variety of CBD products designed to satisfy all tastes and needs. Auer's goal is to provide superior customer service by helping customers match the right CBD products based on their specific needs. With competitive pricing and great customer service, we invite you to come visit.
Notice a problem?Report this item