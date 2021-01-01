About this product

Topped with rich dairy free buttercream frosting, your taste buds will leap for joy with every delicious bite of this ​sweet organic cinnamon Carrot Cupcake. Our gourmet cupcakes are infused with cannabis oil produced from sativa dominant hybrid OG strains using an all natural process free of non-consummables. All Auntie Em's edibles are produced in an NSF certified commercial kitchen. Available in 1​​40mg or 420mg.