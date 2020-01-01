Auntie Em's Edibles Company
Earthly Elements, Heavenly Bliss
About Auntie Em's Edibles Company
Auntie Em's Edibles Company, winners of Edibles List Magazine's Best Cake/Cupcake Edible and Best Vegan Edible, crafts the highest quality gourmet organic cannabis infused cupcakes and cookies in Southern California. For those looking to add an element of artisanal decadence to their medicating experience, Auntie Em's Edibles has created the perfect confections for you!
Cookies
Snack foods
Available in
United States, California