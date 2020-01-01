 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Auntie Em's Edibles Company

Earthly Elements, Heavenly Bliss

Our Award Winning Organic Vegan & Gluten Free Lineup!
About Auntie Em's Edibles Company

Auntie Em's Edibles Company, winners of Edibles List Magazine's Best Cake/Cupcake Edible and Best Vegan Edible, crafts the highest quality gourmet organic cannabis infused cupcakes and cookies in Southern California. For ​those looking to add an element of artisanal decadence to their medicating experience, Auntie Em's Edibles has created the perfect confections for you!

Available in

United States, California