Auntie Em's Edibles Company
Gluten Free Red Velvet Cupcake
About this product
Decadent fluffy organic cupcakes topped with rich, dairy free buttercream frosting. Our gourmet cupcakes are infused with cannabis oil produced from sativa dominant hybrid OG strains using an all natural process free of non-consummables. All Auntie Em's edibles are produced in an NSF certified commercial kitchen. Available in 140mg or 420mg.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!