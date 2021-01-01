Auntie Em's Edibles Company
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake
About this product
Topped with rich dairy free buttercream frosting, your taste buds will leap for joy with every delicious bite of this sweet organic cinnamon Carrot Cupcake. Our gourmet cupcakes are infused with cannabis oil produced from sativa dominant hybrid OG strains using an all natural process free of non-consummables. All Auntie Em's edibles are produced in an NSF certified commercial kitchen. Available in 140mg or 420mg.
