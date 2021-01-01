About this product

Austin and Kat CBD Hemp Oil is handmade and made in small batches for quality. Our oil is packed full of Omega 3 & 6 for health and a taste both cats and dogs love.



Infused with full spectrum, hemp derived CBD, wild alaskan salmon oil, and hemp seed oil; this will be a welcome addition to your pet’s current diet. Wild Alaskan Salmon and Hemp seed oils are jam-packed with powerful Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. Salmon Oil contains a bounty of EPA and DHA which are healthy Omega-3 fats that provide vital nutrients for the skin, coat and body. These essential fatty acids help to support proper joint function, heart health and skin/coat condition, as well as enhance the immune system, to help your four-legged friend have a healthier, calmer and happier life.



Our CBD oil is administered orally, and a dose consists of precisely measured drops placed in the side of mouth or on food or a treat. Our oil dropper has precise measurements for consistency of dosage. Oils can provide quick relief (within 15-20 minutes) and can be an alternative for pets who are having difficulty eating or are food adverse. Our oils also provide cat owners with a safe and effective way to help to alleviate symptoms such as pain and inflammation, seizures, anxiety, loss of appetite; and can help with coat and skin.



Our CBD oils are a great option for pet parents who want to integrate CBD as a daily dietary supplement for their dogs and cats.



Suggested Serving: 1mg per 10 lbs of weight every 4-8 hours or as needed.



100mg contains thirty 1ml servings for dogs and cats

Each 1ml contains 3.3mg of CBD

300mg contains thirty 1ml servings for dogs

Each 1ml contains 10mg of CBD

Each bottle comes with a calibrated dropper for easy dosing for all sized pets. Oils should be kept in a cool dark place, once opened refrigerate and use within 90 days. Always shake before using.