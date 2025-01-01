New preroll release blend of our potent Smackers x Motorbreath! Our 1 gram pre-roll is made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim.



Main Effects: Calm and Sleepy



Main Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene and Humulene



Smackers was bred and hunted by Purple City Genetics in Oakland and grown by us. A cross of two of our favorite strains, GMO and Gush Mints. Flower is purple with bright green accents and a heavy helping of trichome. Flavors and smell of sweet cream, garlic, and gas/petrol. The dominant terpene is limonene. It boasts up to 30% THC and has plenty of indica benefits, including a strong, sedating body high and mental calm.

