About this product

With the Thrive Elixir, experience anytime bliss with a balanced micro-dose blend of tension-taming CBD and mildly psychoactive THC. The Thrive Elixir is perfect for daytime tranquility or supporting a restful night’s sleep. It is infused with 100% full spectrum cannabis with 300 mg THC and 150 mg CBD. Each serving size (0.25ml/approximately five drops) contains 2.5mg THC. Full calming effects appear after 1-2 hours, increasing the dose based on the desired effect. The Thrive Elixir ingredients include MCT Oil and High Terpene Full Spectrum (HTFS)-Grade Cannabis Oil. The Thrive Elixir has no added flavor or additives, is vegan/Non-GMO, and is made from pesticide-free cannabis, estate-grown in Santa Barbara County.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!