We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Avexia
Of The Elements
26
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Concentrates
Topicals
THC lotions, creams, & patches
5 products
Balms
1:1 Harmony [2oz] (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Avexia
5.0
(
2
)
starting at
$22.50
each
25% off
reg $30.00
Balms
Lavender Epsom Salt Soak [6oz]
by Avexia
5.0
(
2
)
starting at
$25.00
each
Lotions
1:1 Harmony [2oz] (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Avexia
5.0
(
1
)
starting at
$36.00
each
Lotions
Pain Relief Lotion [2oz] (100mg CBD)
by Avexia
5.0
(
3
)
starting at
$30.80
each
30% off
reg $44.00
Lotions
1:1 Harmony (300mg CBD/300mg THC)
by Avexia
Home
Brands
Avexia
Catalog
Topicals