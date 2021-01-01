About this product
Bursting with Flavor and Vibrancy - Avid Abundance Lozenges are long lasting, delicious candies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avid Abundance
Avid Abundance is a brand of edibles created to generate the combine the precision dosing of IHP with the best confectionery recipes in the world. Avid Abundance chefs are dedicated to creating the most delightful edible cannabis products in the world, featuring perfect consistency gummies, sweet lozenges, rich milk chocolate bars, gluten free chocolate chip cookies, and infused coconut butter.