Avid Abundance

Infused Edibles – Enjoy A Dose Of Delicious

About Avid Abundance

Avid Abundance is a brand of edibles created to generate the combine the precision dosing of IHP with the best confectionery recipes in the world. Avid Abundance chefs are dedicated to creating the most delightful edible cannabis products in the world, featuring perfect consistency gummies, sweet lozenges, rich milk chocolate bars, gluten free chocolate chip cookies, and infused coconut butter.

Available in

United States, Massachusetts, New Hampshire