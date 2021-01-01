Loading…
Watermelon Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack

by Avid Abundance

About this product

Bursting with Flavor and Vibrancy - Avid Abundance Lozenges are long lasting, delicious candies.
About this brand

Avid Abundance
Avid Abundance is a brand of edibles created to generate the combine the precision dosing of IHP with the best confectionery recipes in the world. Avid Abundance chefs are dedicated to creating the most delightful edible cannabis products in the world, featuring perfect consistency gummies, sweet lozenges, rich milk chocolate bars, gluten free chocolate chip cookies, and infused coconut butter.