About this product

Blue Razz, sounds tasty right? This fruitful blend of Blue Raspberries and Blueberries is one for the books, not super sweet but exploding with over the top flavor that will not only make you feel good but I bet it’ll put a smile on that face. Carefully blended with Avida’s purest CBD to compliment the rich flavors.



CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG



CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS

• All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate.

• Non- Psychoactive

• 0% THC

• Non-GMO

• 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety and potency

• Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD

• Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages.

• Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers

• Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually)

• AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml



INGREDIENTS

100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings



STORAGE

Keep in a cool dry area is recommended



Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more.

<a href="www.avidacbd.com">www.avidacbd.com</a>