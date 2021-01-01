AVIDA CBD
About this product
Blue Razz, sounds tasty right? This fruitful blend of Blue Raspberries and Blueberries is one for the books, not super sweet but exploding with over the top flavor that will not only make you feel good but I bet it’ll put a smile on that face. Carefully blended with Avida’s purest CBD to compliment the rich flavors.
CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG
CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS
• All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate.
• Non- Psychoactive
• 0% THC
• Non-GMO
• 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety and potency
• Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD
• Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages.
• Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers
• Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually)
• AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml
INGREDIENTS
100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings
STORAGE
Keep in a cool dry area is recommended
Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more.
<a href="www.avidacbd.com">www.avidacbd.com</a>
