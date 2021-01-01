About this product

Our delicious strawberry Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies, sprinkled with organic cane sugar work fast to help counter the bad vibes and stresses. A boost of our CBD Gummies is just what your body needs to help you stay relaxed, calm, cool, and collected.

Best of all, our Gummies are made from organic fruits and guaranteed not to melt in warm environments. So you can take your Gummies with you on your daily travels. Awesome right? Experience our delicious CBD Gummies today.