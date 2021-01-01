Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Chilled Kiwi Strawberry CBD vape Juice

by AVIDA CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Chilled Kiwi Strawberry takes center stage. This lusciously sweet tropical treat combines the taste of islands with ripe Charlie Strawberries and crisp tart Allison Kiwis for a river of sweet and refreshing taste. Your collection is not complete without Chilled Kiwi Strawberry CBD infused Vape.

CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG

CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS
• All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate.
• Non- Psychoactive
• 0% THC
• Non-GMO
• 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety and potency
• Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD
• Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages.
• Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers
• Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually)
• AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml

INGREDIENTS
100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings

STORAGE
Keep in a cool dry area is recommended

Visit www.avidacbd.com to learn more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand AVIDA CBD
AVIDA CBD
Shop products
Established in early 2018, AVIDA CBD has set out to create the best CBD oil products in the industry. Our policy of complete transparency means you receive the promise on our label - true CBD with exact cannabidiol content in each and every bottle, and 3rd party tested for purity, potency and consistency. It's the AVIDA CBD standard and why we created our own proprietary process AVIDA CORE®.

We guarantee you'll love our CBD products. To prove it, we offer you a 60 day, unconditional money back guarantee. Try AVIDA CBD today! www.avidacbd.com