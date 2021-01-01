About this product

Chilled Kiwi Strawberry takes center stage. This lusciously sweet tropical treat combines the taste of islands with ripe Charlie Strawberries and crisp tart Allison Kiwis for a river of sweet and refreshing taste. Your collection is not complete without Chilled Kiwi Strawberry CBD infused Vape.



CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG



CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS

• All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate.

• Non- Psychoactive

• 0% THC

• Non-GMO

• 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety and potency

• Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD

• Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages.

• Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers

• Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually)

• AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml



INGREDIENTS

100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings



STORAGE

Keep in a cool dry area is recommended



