About this product
Chilled Kiwi Strawberry takes center stage. This lusciously sweet tropical treat combines the taste of islands with ripe Charlie Strawberries and crisp tart Allison Kiwis for a river of sweet and refreshing taste. Your collection is not complete without Chilled Kiwi Strawberry CBD infused Vape.
CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG
CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS
• All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate.
• Non- Psychoactive
• 0% THC
• Non-GMO
• 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety and potency
• Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD
• Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages.
• Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers
• Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually)
• AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml
INGREDIENTS
100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings
STORAGE
Keep in a cool dry area is recommended
About this brand
AVIDA CBD
Established in early 2018, AVIDA CBD has set out to create the best CBD oil products in the industry. Our policy of complete transparency means you receive the promise on our label - true CBD with exact cannabidiol content in each and every bottle, and 3rd party tested for purity, potency and consistency. It's the AVIDA CBD standard and why we created our own proprietary process AVIDA CORE®.
We guarantee you'll love our CBD products. To prove it, we offer you a 60 day, unconditional money back guarantee. Try AVIDA CBD today! www.avidacbd.com
