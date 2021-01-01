AVIDA CBD
About this product
Our CBD Flavorless Additive was crafted to complement our customers favorite Vape Juice, Beverage or even Food.
Experience the benefits of AVIDA CBD Vape Additive.
CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG
CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS
• All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate.
• Non- Psychoactive
• 0% THC
• Non-GMO
• 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety, and potency
• Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD
• Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages.
• Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers
• Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually)
• AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml
INGREDIENTS
100% Natural CBD Isolate, Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin, Food Grade Propylene Glycol
STORAGE
Keep in a cool dry area is recommended

