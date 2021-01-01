About this product

Avida Extracts Full Spectrum is the latest iteration of our advanced Avida CORE Spectrum™ technology. We utilize a proprietary full spectrum blend, resulting in the highest, naturally occurring Phyto-cannabinoids and terpenes with low Delta-9-THC. These compounds interact synergistically to create the “entourage effect,” for the most therapeutic and natural experience than that of any CBD based product on the planet. Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more.