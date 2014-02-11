About this product
Users describe the DJ Short Blueberry high as having a super uplifting insanely happy head high with an intense rush of energy. This is followed by a slowly building fade into a moderate couch-lock with an insane case of the munchies. As you come down from the high, you'll be left happy and lethargic with a sense of sleepy introspection. DJ Short Blueberry is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders including insomnia and night terrors. DJ Short Blueberry has a memorable aroma of sweet blueberry hash and a taste of freshly baked blueberry pie with just a hint of pepper.
DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.