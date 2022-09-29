About this product
Gorilla Glue #4 X Gelato
With a parental combination like this, you know you're in for one tasty ride with this bud. Gluelato has a unique spicy fruity flavor with hints of rich chocolate and berries on exhale. The aroma takes a chemical turn, mixing chocolate berries and heavy earth with potent diesel. If you like the flavor of this bud, you'll love the high. The high starts with a relaxing lift that fills your mind with pure euphoria and a touch of happy creativity. As your mind settles into bliss, your body will start to drop off into a deeply relaxed state that leaves you sedated and pretty sleepy at times.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064