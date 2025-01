Rogue Valley Pear Fruit & Flower Rosin Gummies featuring a unique blend of dried pears and high-quality strain specific rosin. Each pack contains 10 gummies, each with 10mg of THC. Made with premium ingredients, these bite-sized gummies will take your taste buds on a fruity adventure. Rogue Valley Pear sativa gummies are perfect for those looking for a delicious, discreet, and effective way to enjoy cannabis.

