Awakened Everyday Hemp Drops are handcrafted from just two ingredients—whole plant hemp and extra virgin olive oil. Using our proprietary cold-pressed lipid infusion, our drops retain the plant’s raw phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and nutrients to deliver a truly full-spectrum formula. Designed for everyday stress relief, post-workout recovery, and to promote a general sense of wellbeing*. Each 1 mL dropper delivers approximately 9 mg of cannabinoids.