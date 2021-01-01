About this product

Axis Labs CBD Liquid Capsules are cannabidiol hemp oil capsules that have been made using natural, industrial grown, non-GMO hemp and MCT from coconut oil. Derived from U.S. grown industrial hemp, Axis Labs’ CBD is non-psychoactive and compliant with the Agricultural Act of 2014, also known as the 2014 Farm Bill, as well as the 2018 Farm Bill.



Derived from cannabis plants, like our industrial hemp, CBD is popular for its healing effects. When derived from hemp, the oil is rich in naturally occurring CBD and has a near-zero percentage of THC. This balance promotes the positive effects of CBD, without the unwanted “high” of THC.



· Available in 2 sizes: 30 and 60 Capsules

· 15mg of CBD per capsule

· 30 Capsules - 450mg CBD, 500mg Total Cannabinoids per Bottle

· 60 Capsules- 900mg CBD, 1,000mg Total Cannabinoids per Bottle

· 3rd Party Tested for Potency, contaminants, parasites

· Made with Veggie Capsules

· Vegan and Non-GMO