CBD Treats for Dogs and Cats: Soft, Delicious Treats for Relief

We love our pets! They are our family members and deserve the best. Axis Labs CBD Treats for Pets is a delicious pet treat infused with Pure CBD from Hemp. Pets love the taste, making them easy to feed. Simply give them directly to you friend or place the treat in their food. If you find the treat is too big, they are soft enough to cut with a butter knife into smaller bites.



How big are they?

Each treat is a cylindrical shape approximately five-eighths of an inch (5/8") in diameter and hight. This is about the diameter of a dime. If you find this is too large for your pet, the treats are soft enough to cut with a butter knife into smaller pieces.