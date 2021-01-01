About this product

Our Full Spectrum CBD oil is flavored using natural orange creamsicle flavoring with a hint of sweetness from stevia. This combination perfectly hides the potent "hemp" aroma of a quality full-spectrum product. Axis Labs CBD Oil is only made using all-natural, non-GMO, Full-Spectrum hemp extract. Derived from U.S. grown industrial hemp, Axis Labs’ CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it will not get you "high".



Every lot of Axis Labs CBD is 3rd party tested for purity and potency. When you receive your bottle, scan the QR code on the back. You'll be directed here to a page on this website. Read the lot code on the bottle and find the corresponding test result.