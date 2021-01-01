About this product

When should you choose Pure or Full Spectrum CBD?

While Full Spectrum is the most effective CBD, and even though it is non-psychoactive and will not get you high, it does contain trace amounts of THC. If you are drug tested for your work (or any other reason), Pure CBD is the best choice for you.



Pure CBD Oil from Axis Labs is made from 99% CBD extract from hemp. The only other ingredients are MCT oil, natural peppermint oil and a little stevia. It is delicious, effective and thc free!



· Available in 500mg Strength

· 2oz Tincture Dropper Supplying 60 Servings

· Made from 99% Pure CBD

· Delicious Natural Peppermint and Stevia

· 3rd Party Tested & Posted for Purity & Potency

· Vegan and Non-GMO