Forbidden Fruit (Cherry Pie x Tangie) X OG Eddy Lepp

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40%

CBGA - 2.15%

Prominent Terpenes - a-Terpineol, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool, P-Cymene



Gas-n-Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie x OG Eddy Lepp. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs.



Flavors

The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. Many notice the grapefruit, citron, and tropical smells, reminiscent of Fruit Stripe Gum.



Effects

Gas-n-Fruit is a tropical indica dominant variety with a Skittles taste whose effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. The overall effect has been described and relaxed and happy.



Perfect For

Gas-n-Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.