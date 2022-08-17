OG 18 X Purple Kush

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%

Terpene Total – 4.85%

Prominent Terpenes - b-Caryophyllene, b-Mycerne, a-Humulene, a- Terpineol



Ayra OG is an Indica-dominant cross of OG 18 and Purple Kush, both widely loved and potent strains. The exact balance of Sativa to Indica in this strain isn't widely known, but it leans heavily in favor of the Indica genes.



Flavors

A sweet aroma of roses, berries, and cocoa pairs well with the fruity, Kush-like flavor of this strain.



Effects

The Ayra OG high, mostly physical, is deeply relaxing, spacey, and sleepy, with a pleasing body buzz.



Perfect For

Ayra OG is functioning Indica to help with daily aches and pains. The clean high keeps you coherent and uplifted, perfect for cruising through your day.