VOTS AZ Super Sour OG from Valley of the Sun is a sour and skunky hybrid strain that can test as high as 24% THC. Its sativa-dominant genetics ease consumers into euphoric focus, making it a perfect daytime strain for creative pastimes and social gatherings. The uplifting qualities are recommended for depression and stress, but novice consumers should take caution as its psychoactive effects can become overwhelming in large doses.