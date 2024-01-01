We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Back 40
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
16 products
Flower
Dianoga Pie
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blue Thunder
by Back 40
THC 13.92%
CBD 6.41%
Flower
Shark Wreck
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Glazed Apricot
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Garcia
by Back 40
THC 16.4%
CBD 0.051%
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 14.2%
CBD 0.5%
Clones
White Widow Clone
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4)
by Back 40
THC 19%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Orgy
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Papaya Sorbet
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pre-roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 19.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Istar
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Paris OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
XJ-13 Pre-Roll 1g
by Back 40
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Loco
by Back 40
THC 12.19%
CBD 0.04%
