Apple Butter is another late fall exotic hemp flower release. This smooth hitting CBD bud brings out a fruity taste combination that ends with a rich earthy exhale. These unknown genetics yield smaller dense nugs that are consistent in structure. Although, this strain is an indica leaning hybrid and typically best for evening relief it may also be manageable for a mid-day smoke session.
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.