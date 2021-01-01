About this product
E1 Kush is an increasingly popular kush strain with all the heavy couch-lock indica effects. This potent diesel hemp flower is an indoor-grown cultivar with a wonderful bud structure and tight hand trim. An exotic floral taste accompanies the traditional Bubba Kush spice, making it a must have for any smoker looking to add to their kush lineage collection. E1 Kush is a beneficial nighttime strain that will leave the consumer in a soothed state of mental relaxation.
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.