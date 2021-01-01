E1 Kush is an increasingly popular kush strain with all the heavy couch-lock indica effects. This potent diesel hemp flower is an indoor-grown cultivar with a wonderful bud structure and tight hand trim. An exotic floral taste accompanies the traditional Bubba Kush spice, making it a must have for any smoker looking to add to their kush lineage collection. E1 Kush is a beneficial nighttime strain that will leave the consumer in a soothed state of mental relaxation.