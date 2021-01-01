About this product
BackWoodz pre-rolled cordia palm leaf blunts are packed with 2+ grams of premium CBD flower bud, no shake or trim. These filtered earthy leafy blunts provide a 100% nicotine and tobacco free smoking experience. Select from your favorite BackWoodz outdoor, greenhouse or hydroponic hemp strain. Every blunt is hand packed and made to order. No machine or stale mass produced pre-roll products.
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.