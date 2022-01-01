Sour Special Sauce is bred to maximize terpenes such as limonene and caryophyllene. These terps give this hemp bud an incredibly unique aroma while preserving a high CBD percentage. These hemp nugs are well-structured and has shades of multiple greens with faint strands of orange hair. With sweet and sour notes and gassy undertones, this Sour Special Sauce is uniquely different in flavor. The effects, however, give you a chilled out and relaxing vibe that evening indica consumers love.