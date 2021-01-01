About this product

A specifically formulated Calming Dog CBD Oil, it’s the ideal tincture formulation for dogs that need help relaxing. Whether it’s too much energy, anxiousness, stress, discomfort that keeps them from settling or traveling (car, bicycle, plane), just one full dropper will help soothe any of these situations. The best thing we can offer our furry friends is relief, which this relieving CBD oil offers!



Simply give a full dropper to your fur baby by mouth (or in their empty food bowl) and let them lick away!



We offer both a 300mg and 600mg CBD option and both of them include 60mg of Melatonin.