About this product

Bid Farewell to Itchy, Lackluster Coats!



If like us, you also have dogs that suffer from skin problems on the regular, you’ve probably tried so many things to help their coat. While some severe skin conditions require vet treatment, try proactively getting ahead of the curve before your pup has a reaction with our Glossy Skin & Coat Dog Treats!



What’s in these grain-free and gluten-free little snacks?



All the superfoods and nourishment your dog’s skin needs to combat allergic reactions, itchiness, and bald spots!



Each treat is packed with salmon, which we all know is naturally rich in Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. Omega’s help support immune system function, which means your dog’s health can combat issues easier and better avoid skin problems before they occur. Superfoods help enrich their cells with powerful antioxidant benefits and strengthen different systems for a stronger, healthier body from tail to booping nose!



Add to their food for a tastier meal or give for good behavior and tricks!