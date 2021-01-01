About this product

Remember to reward those good behavior moments!



Reach for a Bad Dog CBD Peanut Butter Treats when your furry family member deserves one. These peanut-shaped treats will become their new favorite, with bold natural peanut butter blended into each crunchy piece. You can rest easy that you won’t be feeding any poor ingredients to your beloved pup either. Our CBD dog treats are made without corn, soy, artificial colors, or artificial preservatives!



And you can look forward to calming your energetic dog with a mild dose of CBD infused into the treat, perfect for when you need the house to settle down and be relaxed! It’s your dog’s own very dessert, hence the name, Peanut Butter Crunch Delight!