About this product

300MG



Your dog will feel all the benefits of our Hip & Joint for Dogs Tincture, with the added bonus of CBD!



Inflammation doesn’t stand a chance against the powerful effects of CBD, a natural anti-inflammatory that targets your pet’s endocannabinoid system to cut off inflamed nerves and itch receptors right from the source. Coupled with the joint-cushioning benefits of Glucosamine HCL, and the additional natural supplements for a powerful kick to keep your pets’ body aging without pain or issues!



If your older pet is suffering from joint pain and struggles standing up, they need this Hip & Joint with CBD supplement, and you’ll see them come alive with more mobility and energy than you both have seen in a long time!