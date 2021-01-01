About this product

This 12 inch beaker bong made by Boss Glass is a classic weed bong. With a detailed, precision-cut diffused downstem and added ice catcher for cool rips, even the biggest hits will come out smooth and tasty with this awesome piece. The neck of this bong is extra-wide so you can add plenty of ice cubes. This big bong is also well-balanced on a wide, flared base. You'll wonder how you ever lived without this low-maintenance piece in your collection!