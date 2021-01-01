About this product
After much anticipation, we have launched a 5:1 CBD:THC ratio gummy line. Over the past few years, many of our patients have asked us to come out with a new product. These requests almost always come from patients who are looking for us to provide a CBD product that delivers the same quality that they have found in our THC line. As other companies brought CBD products to market, we held back because we wanted to create something that delivered the effects patients are looking for.
We didn’t want to rush something to market that failed to meet our core values of impact, consistency, and excellence. Instead, we took our time, pouring our efforts into research and development to create a CBD product that delivered the results our patients expect from any of our products. By looking at the available scientific research and combining that information with what we were seeing in the field working with patients, several trends started to become apparent.
We didn’t want to rush something to market that failed to meet our core values of impact, consistency, and excellence. Instead, we took our time, pouring our efforts into research and development to create a CBD product that delivered the results our patients expect from any of our products. By looking at the available scientific research and combining that information with what we were seeing in the field working with patients, several trends started to become apparent.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Baked Bros™
Baked Bros Mission:
At Baked Bros™, our mission is to enrich the quality of life of our diverse patients by providing consistently dosed, strain-specific, high-quality medicine in the cannabis community. We will work to not only be a leader of quality medicine, but a leader in educating the community, advocating for the progressive reform of cannabis, and removing the negative notion of this beautiful alternative medicine
Baked Bros Vision:
We are relentlessly committed to the constant and never-ending pursuit of becoming better every day. We love intensity and thrive under pressure, in fact, we see it as a stimulus for growth. We love being challenged, because it ignites our deeper potential, to catapult our impact to heights never thought possible. We care deeply and passionately about our work, our mission, our health and each other.
We are a team of experts, not only in the cannabis industry but also in confections, extraction, chemistry, sports medicine, communication and customer service. Every one of our products is hand-made in small batches to guarantee consistent, accurate, delicious edibles.
Baked Bros™ has been an authorized edible company in Arizona since January 2015. Since then we have been able to set and hold the standards for medical marijuana edibles in the state of Arizona.
Baked Bros™ awards consist of:
2020 Best Gluten-Free edible: Unflavored GDP Syrup
2020 Best Low Dose Edible: 5:1 SSD Watermelon Kush Slices
2020 Best Syrup: Unflavored GDP Syrup
2020 Best Edible In The State Of Arizona: Unflavored GDP Syrup
2020 Best of Phoenix - New Times.
2020 Best Beverage - Errl Cup
2020 2nd place - Best Tincture - Errl Cup
2020 2nd place - Best CBD Edible - Errl Cup
2018 Edible List - Best Arizona Edible Brand
2018 Edible List - Best glycerine Edible
2018 Edible List - Best Pourable THS Syrup
2017 Az Marijuana Best Edible
2016 AZ Marijuana Best Edible.
2016 Best of Phoenix Best Edible - New Times.
2015 Best New Infused Product from CannAwards.
2015 Most Popular Infused Product from CannAwards.
2014 Best Product from the Denver HighTimes Cannabis Cup.
At Baked Bros™, our mission is to enrich the quality of life of our diverse patients by providing consistently dosed, strain-specific, high-quality medicine in the cannabis community. We will work to not only be a leader of quality medicine, but a leader in educating the community, advocating for the progressive reform of cannabis, and removing the negative notion of this beautiful alternative medicine
Baked Bros Vision:
We are relentlessly committed to the constant and never-ending pursuit of becoming better every day. We love intensity and thrive under pressure, in fact, we see it as a stimulus for growth. We love being challenged, because it ignites our deeper potential, to catapult our impact to heights never thought possible. We care deeply and passionately about our work, our mission, our health and each other.
We are a team of experts, not only in the cannabis industry but also in confections, extraction, chemistry, sports medicine, communication and customer service. Every one of our products is hand-made in small batches to guarantee consistent, accurate, delicious edibles.
Baked Bros™ has been an authorized edible company in Arizona since January 2015. Since then we have been able to set and hold the standards for medical marijuana edibles in the state of Arizona.
Baked Bros™ awards consist of:
2020 Best Gluten-Free edible: Unflavored GDP Syrup
2020 Best Low Dose Edible: 5:1 SSD Watermelon Kush Slices
2020 Best Syrup: Unflavored GDP Syrup
2020 Best Edible In The State Of Arizona: Unflavored GDP Syrup
2020 Best of Phoenix - New Times.
2020 Best Beverage - Errl Cup
2020 2nd place - Best Tincture - Errl Cup
2020 2nd place - Best CBD Edible - Errl Cup
2018 Edible List - Best Arizona Edible Brand
2018 Edible List - Best glycerine Edible
2018 Edible List - Best Pourable THS Syrup
2017 Az Marijuana Best Edible
2016 AZ Marijuana Best Edible.
2016 Best of Phoenix Best Edible - New Times.
2015 Best New Infused Product from CannAwards.
2015 Most Popular Infused Product from CannAwards.
2014 Best Product from the Denver HighTimes Cannabis Cup.