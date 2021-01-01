Baked Edibles
Dark and Ginger Cannabar
About this product
Real pieces of candied ginger and Premium 64% Cocoa Dark Chocolate make this cannabar an extraordinary experience.
Ingredients:
Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Candied Ginger, Cannabis THC Extract
Current Dosage: 150mg THC (Canadian Market)
