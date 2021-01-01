Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Baked Edibles

Baked Edibles

Dark and Ginger Cannabar

About this product

Real pieces of candied ginger and Premium 64% Cocoa Dark Chocolate make this cannabar an extraordinary experience.

Ingredients:
Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Candied Ginger, Cannabis THC Extract

Current Dosage: 150mg THC (Canadian Market)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!