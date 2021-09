About this product

Satisfy your sweet tooth with our deliciously medicated lollipops. We handcraft all of our candies using premium cannabis oil and real fruit flavor. Each lollipop has 25mg THC (approximately 1-2 doses for most patients). Want to up your THC intake? Try one of our Killer Lollipops with 90mg THC. Both are available in 10 uplifting fruit flavor combinations.