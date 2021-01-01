About this product

If you're looking for an on-the-go THC treat that's easy to enjoy anywhere, you wan't want to miss these drop candies. One of our biggest sellers, these candies are an excellent way to discreetly medicate. Each contains at 25 mg THC (approximately 1-2 doses for the average patient). We handcraft these with natural fruit flavors and premium cannabis oil to create an uplifting anytime snack.



They come in assorted fruit flavors including Blueberry, Cherry, Grape, Green Apple, Orange, Pina Colada, Strawberry, Raspberry and Watermelon.